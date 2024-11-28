India needs quantum leap in scale, size of financial institutions, says RBI Dy Guv Rao

India needs to take a quantum leap in the scale and size of the financial institutions to achieve the aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047, RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has said. He was speaking 'High-Level Policy Conference of Central Banks in the Global South' organised by the Reserve Bank of India as a part of commemoration of its 90th year here last week. "As we retrospect, we observe that the regulatory developments and policy measures initiated in the past have led to development of a robust, resilient and strong financial system in India which has weathered several crises.

