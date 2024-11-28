Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BEML rises on bagging Rs 2,501-cr contract

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
BEML advanced 2.75% BEML advanced 2.75% to Rs 4,302.90 after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 2,501 crto Rs 4,302.90 after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 2,501 crore from Chennai Metro Rail.

The project involves the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, personnel training, and a 15-year maintenance contract for standard gauge metro rolling stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and depot machinery & Plant valued at around Rs 2,501 crore.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates under three major business verticals viz., defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro. As on 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 51.03 crore on a 6.21% fall in sales to Rs 859.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

