Volumes spurt at K E C International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Prism Johnson Ltd, Marico Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 November 2024.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18426 shares. The stock rose 3.48% to Rs.1,059.05. Volumes stood at 10291 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 88484 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16863 shares. The stock gained 4.12% to Rs.195.95. Volumes stood at 29138 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd saw volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41665 shares. The stock increased 0.39% to Rs.652.60. Volumes stood at 54846 shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 13.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.233.00. Volumes stood at 7.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd recorded volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.70% to Rs.1,142.25. Volumes stood at 56600 shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

