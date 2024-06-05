Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Oil signs JV agreement with Sun Mobility, Singapore

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation has signed an agreement with Sun Mobility, Singapore for establishing a 50:50 joint venture for battery swapping business.

The JV will carry out the following business:

(i) Deployment and operation of Battery-as-a-Service solution (BAAS) for two-wheeler, three wheeler, and four-wheeler vehicles, each with a gross vehicle weight lower than 2 tonnes (Small Format Electric Vehicle - SFEV)

(ii) Retrofit to convert to SFEV using docks and batteries to enable their functioning as electric vehicles for SFEV-BAAS over a network of swap points including IndianOil Retail Outlets.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

