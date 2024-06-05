Intellect's consumer banking unit launches eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform

Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking unit of Intellect Design Arena, announced the launch of the eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (eMACH.ai DEP) at Money20/20 in Amsterdam. eMACH.ai DEP will redefine the region's banking customer engagement landscape through its Codeless, Unified, Cloud-native platform. The platform offers a single origination platform for Retail, SME & Corporates and can co-exist with the older version.

eMACH.ai DEP is designed to offer insights into the Retail, SME and Corporate banking customers' lifestyles and cater to their stated and unstated needs. This comprehensive platform touches every milestone of the customer journey with the bank across acquisition, engagement and retention. By harnessing the power of eMACH.ai (Events, Microservices, APIs, Cloud, Headless, AI), comprehensive user journeys and a codeless environment, DEP enables institutions to create signature engagement that resonates with customers throughout their banking lifecycle.

eMACH.ai DEP is uniquely positioned to integrate seamlessly with any core banking system and/or third-party applications. Further, the open finance-enabled platform comes with a pre-integrated marketplace consisting of merchants, fintech, e-commerce, and entertainment partners to offer differentiated solutions and drive growth.

