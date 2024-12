India's exports up 9.59% on year in November, imports spike more than 27%

Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for November 2024 are estimated at USD 67.79 Billion, registering a positive growth of 9.59 percent vis-vis November 2023. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for November 2024 are estimated at USD 87.63 Billion, registering a positive growth of 27.47 percent vis-vis November 2023. Indias total exports during April-November 2024 are estimated at USD 536.25 Billion registering a positive growth of 7.61 percent. Total imports during April-November 2024 are estimated at USD 619.20 Billion registering a growth of 9.55 percent. Merchandise exports during April-November 2024 were USD 284.31 Billion as compared to USD 278.26 Billion during April-November 2023. Merchandise imports during April-November 2024 were USD 486.73 Billion as compared to USD 449.24 Billion during April-November 2023. Merchandise trade deficit during April-November 2024 was USD 202.42 Billion as compared to USD 170.98 Billion during April-November 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News