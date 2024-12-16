Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips to new all-time low; dragged down by negative trend in equities

INR slips to new all-time low; dragged down by negative trend in equities

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at an all-time low level of 84.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, dragged down by a negative trend in domestic equities. Indian shares ended modestly lower on Monday, mirroring muted cues from overseas markets as investors eagerly looked forward to Wednesday's FOMC meeting. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 384.55 points, or 0.47 percent, to 81,748.57 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,668.25, down 100.05 points, or 0.40 percent, from its previous close. However, a soft US dollar cushioned the downside. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.83 and touched 84.89 against the greenback during intraday trade. The unit finally ended the session 9 paise down at 84.89 (provisional) against the dollar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Irdai's move to limit banca biz may stifle insurance sector growth: Emkay

RBL Bank re-appoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO for a period of 3 years

No timeline fixed for Virtual Digital Assets regulation, says MoS Finance

Air India announces international flight network upgrades for 2025

With 11 IPOs announced so far, December tops as busiest month for listings

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story