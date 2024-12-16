Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.10%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.10% at 1118.65 today. The index has added 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 6.41%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 4.34% and Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 3.49%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 14.97% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.45% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.40% to close at 24668.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.47% to close at 81748.57 today.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

