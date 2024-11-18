India's Oilmeal export rises 5% on year in October

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of October, 2024. It provisionally reported the oilmeals export at 305,793 tons compared to 289,931 tons in Oct., 2023 i.e. up by 5%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to October, 2024 reported at 2,388,327 tons compared to 2,566,051 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 7%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal, castorseed meal.

