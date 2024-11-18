Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Oilmeal export rises 5% on year in October

India's Oilmeal export rises 5% on year in October

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of October, 2024. It provisionally reported the oilmeals export at 305,793 tons compared to 289,931 tons in Oct., 2023 i.e. up by 5%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to October, 2024 reported at 2,388,327 tons compared to 2,566,051 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 7%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal, castorseed meal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ACME Solar Holdings hits 10% upper limit as arm secures loan of Rs 3,753 cr

Delhi chokes under toxic smog as AQI hits highest level this year

Realme GT 7 Pro available for pre-orders in India ahead of launch on Nov 26

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST today

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story