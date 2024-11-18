Easy Trip slips after Q2 PAT slumps 45% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Easy Trip Planners declined 3.39% to Rs 29.11 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax tumbled 42.4% to Rs 37.24 crore in second quarter of FY25 as compared with Rs 64.65 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses spiked 41.02% year on year to Rs 112.70 crore during the quarter. Service cost was at Rs 13.89 crore (up 29.93% YoY), advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 24.47 (up 76.65% YoY) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 25.05 crore (up 33.96% YoY) during the period under review.

Easy Trip reported gross booking revenue (GBR) of Rs 2,075.64 crore in Q2 of FY25, up 2.47% YoY. The hotel segment and packages, with GBR reached Rs 241.4 crore, marking a 178.4% YoY growth. The trains, buses & others segment recorded a GBR of Rs 40.7 crore, reflecting a 19.4% YoY increase.

EBITDA stood at Rs 42.29 crore in September 2024 quarter, registering de-growth of 37.48% on YoY basis. During the quarter, EBITDA margin reduced to 28.2% as against 46.8% in Q2 FY24.

More From This Section

Additionally, the companys Dubai operations generated a GBR of Rs 172.5 crore, showing strong YoY growth of 371.3%. Cash flows from operations remained strong at Rs 58 crore for the quarter.

Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of Easy Trip Planners said, Our Q2 FY25 results reflect sustained growth across diversified segments. Gross Booking Revenue reached Rs 20,756 million, with revenue from operations up 2.1% YoY to Rs 1,447 million. Our Dubai operations have also contributed significantly, achieving a GBR of Rs 1,725 million, a robust 371.3% growth YoY.

This substantial international growth underscores our strategic commitment to expanding our footprint in high-potential markets. Together, these achievements highlight EaseMyTrips focus on driving long-term, profitable growth by tapping into diversified and international segments to deliver enduring value to our stakeholders.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest growing, 2nd largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News