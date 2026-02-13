Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 18.36% to Rs 1449.47 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 15.61% to Rs 394.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 341.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.36% to Rs 1449.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1224.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1449.471224.66 18 OPM %32.1134.01 -PBDT530.60469.90 13 PBT518.30456.55 14 NP394.33341.09 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 472.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story