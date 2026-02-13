Associate Sponsors

Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 8.88 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.881.11 700 OPM %41.67-36.04 -PBDT3.71-0.53 LP PBT3.70-0.54 LP NP3.09-0.46 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

