Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 36.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 36.18% to Rs 387.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 284.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 1620.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1164.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1620.021164.3692.51101.33469.34387.03459.91379.90387.75284.73

