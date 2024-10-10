Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 64259.00 croreNet profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 5.00% to Rs 11909.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 64259.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59692.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64259.0059692.00 8 OPM %26.0426.38 -PBDT17298.0016593.00 4 PBT16032.0015330.00 5 NP11909.0011342.00 5
