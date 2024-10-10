Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 64259.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 5.00% to Rs 11909.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 64259.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59692.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.64259.0059692.0026.0426.3817298.0016593.0016032.0015330.0011909.0011342.00

