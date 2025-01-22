Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 249.38 points or 0.6% at 41585.1 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Ksolves India Ltd (up 3.19%), Wipro Ltd (up 1.74%),Infosys Ltd (up 1.62%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.16%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 0.84%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 0.66%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.31%), and C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 0.28%).

On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 6.59%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 5.78%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 5.27%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 773.75 or 1.5% at 50940.87.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 182.99 points or 1.22% at 14762.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.2 points or 0.4% at 23115.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 371.69 points or 0.49% at 76210.05.

On BSE,872 shares were trading in green, 2160 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

