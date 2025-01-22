Trump on H-1B visa: US needs best talent at all levels, not just engineers

Ever since Donald Trump confirmed his intention to recontest the US presidential race on November 15, 2022, discussions surrounding the H-1B foreign guest worker visa gained fresh momentum. The debate not only intensified within political circles but also created divisions among both the Democratic and Republican parties. Much to the relief of many H-1B aspirants, particularly Indians, Trump addressed the growing concerns over the programme just hours after his inauguration.

Trump's take on the H-1B visa programme

Trump said that he appreciates both sides of the argument regarding the H-1B programme. "I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do," he said during a joint press conference at the White House. The press conference also included prominent figures such as Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Trump's remarks came in response to questions from reporters about the ongoing debate surrounding the H-1B visa, which has sparked differing opinions within his support base. While some of his close allies, including Tesla owner Elon Musk, support the programme for bringing in qualified tech professionals, others, particularly within his base, argue that it undermines job opportunities for Americans.

"We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d', wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters -- you've got to get the best people," Trump explained. "People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs… they need engineers like nobody's ever needed them."

The former president further added, "So, we have to have quality people coming in. Now by doing that, we're expanding businesses and that takes care of everybody. So I'm sort of on both sides of the argument, but what I really do feel is that we have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country. And we do that through the H-1B programme."

Supporters and critics of the H-1B visa programme

Trump's staunch supporters, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, have consistently advocated for the continuation of the H-1B visa programme. Both Musk and Ramaswamy argue that the visa is crucial for attracting top talent, particularly as the US faces shortages in specialised fields like engineering and technology.

Indian American Democratic lawmakers such as Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar have also voiced their support for the programme. Their position came amid some backlash against the H-1B visa following the appointment of Sriram Krishnan as Trump's Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence.

Despite support from various quarters, the H-1B visa programme has faced criticism, particularly from those who argue it takes jobs away from American workers. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic Senator, has been one of the prominent critics of the programme. Earlier this month, he voiced his opposition, saying, "Elon Musk and a number of other billionaire tech company owners have argued that this federal programme is vital to our economy because of the scarcity of highly skilled American engineers and other tech workers. I disagree."

Sanders went on to argue that the main function of the H-1B programme is not to hire "the best and the brightest" but to replace well-paid American jobs with cheaper foreign labour. "The cheaper the labour they hire, the more money the billionaires make," he said.

However, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, disagreed with Sanders' assessment. "The number one competitive advantage America has is our workforce. The H-1B programme attracts the best and brightest talent from around the world and strengthens that advantage as we also invest in American workers," he told CNN.

Musk, never one to shy away from a strong opinion, expressed his frustration over the backlash against the H-1B visa, particularly after Krishnan's appointment. "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H-1B. Take a big step back and FxxK YOURSELF in the face," Musk posted on X, an outburst directed at some members of the MAGA crowd who had started attacking Krishnan.

Ramaswamy, too, defended the programme, arguing that the reason tech companies often hire foreign-born engineers is not due to a lack of American talent but because of cultural differences and the unique challenges posed by tough questions in the tech industry. "The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit. A key part of it comes down to the C-word: culture," Ramaswamy said.

Indian-American lawmakers have also been vocal in their support of the H-1B programme. Congressman Khanna, in an interview with Newsweek, explained that the US must attract the best and brightest minds, particularly to remain competitive against China. However, he acknowledged that the H-1B programme had been abused in some instances, which is why he co-leads the bipartisan H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act. This bill aims to ensure that American workers are not displaced by foreign workers and that H-1B workers are paid fair wages.

Congressman Thanedar also expressed his strong support for the programme, saying, "All Americans make America great, including immigrants. We must increase H-1B tenfold and eliminate country quotas. Make it easy to check immigration status, give EAD to all green card applicants, and quadruple the USCIS staffing budget to expedite legal immigration."

78% of top-paid H-1B applicants are from India

The H-1B visa programme has been particularly beneficial for professionals from India. Each year, a significant portion of the 65,000 H-1B visas available is allocated to Indian nationals. An additional 20,000 visas are reserved for those who have completed higher education in the US. According to recent data, over 78% of top-paid H-1B applicants are from India, highlighting the country's dominance in the skilled workforce the programme attracts.