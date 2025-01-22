Meta developing Oakley-branded smart glasses, new wearables: What to expect

Meta is reportedly broadening its wearable device portfolio with plans for Oakley-branded smart glasses, alongside exploring other categories like smartwatches and camera-equipped earbuds. According to Bloomberg, Meta's Reality Labs is collaborating with Oakley, a sportswear brand under fashion giant EssilorLuxottica, to develop a new pair of smart glasses tailored for athletes.

Meta already offers smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban, another subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica. The company is also said to be working on an improved version of these glasses with a built-in display and more.

Oakley Meta glasses: What to expect

The anticipated Oakley Meta smart glasses, internally referred to as "Supernova 2," are reportedly based on Oakley's existing Sphaera model. Unlike Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which are designed for daily use, the Oakley version will target outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. A key design feature will likely be the placement of a centrally-aligned camera on the frame, aimed at improving functionality for cyclists and other outdoor athletes.

New Ray-Ban Meta glasses: What to expect

Meta is also working on a high-end iteration of its Ray-Ban smart glasses, codenamed "Hypernova." These glasses will reportedly feature a compact display integrated into the lower part of the right lens, providing augmented reality-like capabilities. The report stated that the display technology will be capable of projecting information to the user's field of view and will allow users to access notifications, run basic apps, and view captured images.

While this device is expected to have touch controls on the frame's temple, Meta is also working on a wrist strap accessory for controlling the device. The strap controller is expected to be similar to one showcased by Meta with its Orion AR glasses, a prototype product that was unveiled by the company last year.

Other products

According to the Bloomberg report, Meta is exploring new devices such as smartwatches to compete with the likes of Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Although details remain limited, the smartwatch could debut as early as this year.

The report also stated that Meta has developed prototypes of Apple AirPods-like earbuds with built-in cameras. These earbuds are said to be equipped with multimodal AI capabilities for analysing real-world visuals. Apple has also been reportedly working on a similar device.