'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has become people-powered initiative: PM Modi

With the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative completing 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was launched by the prime minister on January 22, 2015 at Panipat, Haryana. BBBP addresses the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum.

"Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life," Modi said.

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams, the prime minister said.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has achieved remarkable milestones," Modi said in his post on X.

"Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality," Modi said.

Also Read

"I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination," he said.

"Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India's daughters," Modi added.