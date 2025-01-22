Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has become people-powered initiative: PM Modi

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has become people-powered initiative: PM Modi

The scheme has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities

Modi, Narendra Modi
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was launched by the prime minister on January 22, 2015 at Panipat, Haryana | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative completing 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was launched by the prime minister on January 22, 2015 at Panipat, Haryana. BBBP addresses the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum.

"Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life," Modi said.

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams, the prime minister said.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has achieved remarkable milestones," Modi said in his post on X.

"Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality," Modi said.

Also Read

Premium

10 yrs of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Gains in gender ratio, hurdles persist

Girls need real opportunities to lead, not just slogans: Mallikarjun Kharge

Why Jana Small Finance Bank climbed 18% after Q3FY25 results; details here

Trump on H-1B visa: US needs best talent at all levels, not just engineers

Beauty Industry in flux after TikTok braces for an uncertain future in US

"I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination," he said.

"Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India's daughters," Modi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Additional expense of Rs 10.2 cr by Kerala to buy PPE kit during Covid: CAG

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Centre entrusts SSB chief Amrit Mohan to hold additional charge as BCAS DG

Irregularities found in crop insurance scheme: Maharashtra agri minister

Delhi's air quality stays poor, but rain could offer temporary reprieve

Topics :Narendra Modibeti bachao beti padhaoHaryanaModi govt

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story