INR appreciates under 83.90 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee appreciated further today as firm equities boosted the local currency. INR currently quotes at 83.87 per US dollar, up 5 paise on the day. The US dollar index continued to slide as focus stayed on upcoming US Fed interest rate decision. Dollar index currently trades down 0.50% at 100.30 mark. Dollar index is at its nine month low right now. The domestic equity indices ended with limited gains on Monday. The Nifty ended around 25,400 level after hitting the days low of 25,336.20 in early afternoon trade. Media, metal and realty shares advanced while FMCG, IT and pharma shares declined. Nifty hit a fresh high in intraday moves.

