Veeram Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KDDL Ltd, Sportking India Ltd, India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd and Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2024. Veeram Securities Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 11.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 3195.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2517 shares in the past one month.

Sportking India Ltd crashed 7.88% to Rs 135.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11823 shares in the past one month.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd dropped 7.50% to Rs 732.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6194 shares in the past one month.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 7.05% to Rs 782. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41388 shares in the past one month.

