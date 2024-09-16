Pound speculators net long positions off 5-week high

Large currency speculators reduce net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 90288 contracts in the data reported through September 10, 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 17790 net contracts and off its highest level in 5 weeks.

