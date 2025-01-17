INR ends flat around 86.60 per US dollar mark

INR consolidated in a tight range and ended at 86.61, almost unchanged on the day. The US dollar index edged up today as supportive US economic cues pushed up the currency after a dip earlier in the week. The US currency slipped to one week low of 108.50 on Wednesday but rose thereafter and currently trades at 109, up 0.20% on the day. INR hit 86.40 per US dollar mark in intraday moves but gave up the gains amid weak local equities. The key equity indices ended with modest cuts on Friday, breaking a three-day winning streak, as earnings results stayed in focus. The Nifty closed below the 23,250 mark. Realty, metal, and FMCG shares advanced while IT, private bank, and bank shares declined.

