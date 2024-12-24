Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends downside to hit fresh record lows

INR extends downside to hit fresh record lows

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee extended the slide for the second straight session and depreciated 9 paise to settle at a fresh all-time low of 85.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, dragged by a strong greenback against major crosses overseas and subdued domestic equities. Indian shares fluctuated before ending on a flat note Tuesday ahead of the Christmas holiday. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 78,877.36 before reversing course to end the session down 67.30 points, or 0.09 percent, from its previous close. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 25.80 points, or 0.11 percent, at 23,727.65, after having hit a high of 23,867.65 earlier. Increased demand of dollar due to month-end payment obligation and the fear of an aggressive import tariff by the Donald Trump administration in the US strengthened the greenback.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slips 67 pts, Nifty ends below 23,750; NSE VIX slides 2.5%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 0.83%

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty settles below 23,750; metal shares slide; VIX tumbles 2.53%

Indices end near flat line; Auto shares rally

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story