Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 2.53% to 13.18.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 23,772.15, a premium of 44.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,727.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 25.80 points or 0.11% to 23,727.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.53% to 13.18.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

