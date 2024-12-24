Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.53% to 13.18.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 23,772.15, a premium of 44.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,727.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 25.80 points or 0.11% to 23,727.65.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

