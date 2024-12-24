Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 0.83%

Nifty Metal index ended down 0.83% at 8817.599609375 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 3.54%, Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 3.04% and Vedanta Ltd shed 2.35%. The Nifty Metal index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 11.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 0.57% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.11% to close at 23727.650390625 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 78472.87 today.

