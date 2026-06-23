The Indian rupee declined 11 paise to close at 94.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by a firm greenback and weak domestic markets. However, a decline in global crude oil prices cushioned against a sharper decline in the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.73 against the US dollar and traded in a range of 94.63-94.92 before settling at 94.74 (provisional), down 11 paise from its previous close. Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty50 ended notably lower on Tuesday, weighed down by weakness in global markets, FII selling and weak Indian PMI data. Global tech stocks fell amid concerns that AI-driven valuations have become overstretched, triggering heavy selling in the Indian tech space.

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