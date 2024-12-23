Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps to record low above 85.10 per US dollar

INR slumps to record low above 85.10 per US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee stayed weak, adding to latest losses. INR is quoting at 85.13, down 9 paise on the day and testing fresh record low. India's foreign exchange reserves dipped by $1.98 billion to $652.87 billion as of December 13, according to data shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI showed that the primary contributor to this decline was the drop in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), which fell by $3 billion to $562.58 billion. The US dollar index stayed well supported, zooming up near 108 mark and holding just under two year highs as a recent uptick in treasury yields and steady economic trends kept sentiments positive for the US currency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO subscribed 13.88 times

Carraro India IPO subscribed 22%

Ventive Hospitality IPO subscribed 1.28 times

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO subscribed 3.81 times

Adani Enterprises to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 cr

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story