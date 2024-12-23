Adani Enterprises to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 cr

Adani Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8% shareholding in Air Works India (Engineering) (AWIEPL).

According to the regulatory filing, the acquisition will be made at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

Air Works offers an end-to-end bouquet of aviation services spanning line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, redelivery checks, avionics as well as asset management services to its Indian and global customers. The company undertakes base maintenance for narrowbody and turboprop aircraft, as well as rotary aircraft from its facilities at Hosur, Mumbai and Kochi and with regulatory approvals from civil aviation authorities of more than 20 countries.

In addition to being a market leader in civil aviation, Air Works has built significant capabilities in defence MRO, executing projects for key platforms of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports, said, The Indian aviation industry stands at a transformative juncture, now the third largest globally and on track to induct over 1,500 aircraft in the coming years. This growth aligns seamlessly with the governments vision to connect every corner of our nation, creating unprecedented opportunities in aviation services. For us, creating a presence in the MRO sector is more than just a strategic step its a commitment to building an integrated aviation services ecosystem that strengthens the backbone of Indias aviation infrastructure. Together, we are excited to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indias skies.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, This landmark acquisition represents a pivotal step in Adani Defence & Aerospaces mission to strengthen Indias MRO capabilities. Our vision is to deliver a full-spectrum MRO offeringspanning line, base, component, and engine maintenance to meet the needs of both commercial and defence aviation sectors. In a time when Aatmanirbharta in defence is a national imperative, we stand fully committed to scaling domestic capabilities to serve both our armed forces and the broader aviation sector. This is our pledge to the nationto build capabilities that secure our skies and strengthen our sovereignty.

The scrip shed 0.13% to settle at Rs 2,341.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News