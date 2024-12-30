IOL Chemicals rises after board approves proposal to split shares in 1:5 ratio

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals advanced 3.46% to Rs 424.60 after the company's board approved the sub-division / split of each equity share into five equity shares.

Accordingly, the face value of each share of the company will change to Rs 2, which is one-fifth of its present face value of Rs 10.

The company expects to complete the stock split proposal within a period of two months from the date of shareholders approval.

Offering rationale for the stock split proposal, IOL Chemicals said: The split of equity shares will make the shares more affordable, thereby increasing its attractiveness to a wider range of investors. This move is expected to potentially boost investor participation and improve liquidity in the market.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is a pharma API and speciality chemicals manufacturer.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 49.4% to Rs 19.15 crore on 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 525.75 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

