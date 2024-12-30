Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Utilities consolidated net profit declines 7.82% in the September 2024 quarter

BF Utilities consolidated net profit declines 7.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 221.34 crore

Net profit of BF Utilities declined 7.82% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 221.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales221.34218.41 1 OPM %75.6268.33 -PBDT143.73118.48 21 PBT125.58102.09 23 NP39.1342.45 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index set on track for annual 7% gain

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; IT shares decline

CII calls for cut in excise duty on fuel; reduce personal income tax to boost consumption

Sterlite Tech's CEO Praveen Cherian resigns

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story