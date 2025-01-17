IRCTC appoints Sudhir Kumar as CFO

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) informed that its board has appointed Sudhir Kumar, GGM (Finance), as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company effective from 16 January 2025.

The firm has also appointed Sudhir Kumar as key managerial personnel with effect from the same date.

Sudhir Kumar is an officer of the Indian Railways Accounts Services (IRAS) of 1996 batch. He has a diversity of experience in accounts and finance function of Indian Railways. He has worked in Four Zonal Railways, one Production Unit and Project Management unit of Indian Railway.

He has been an awardee at zonal Railway for outstanding services. He has completed various training programs including those at ESCAP in London and Paris, INSEAD in Singapore, ICLIF in Kuala Lumpur and ISB in Mohali. During his tenure in Railway Workshop and Production Units, he overhauled the whole costing system which led to significant cost-cutting and efficiency in entire production workflow.

IRCTC, the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways for catering, online ticketing, and packaged drinking water, has played a crucial role in modernizing railway services. It operates one of the most heavily transacted websites in the Asia-Pacific region and has diversified into non-railway catering, e-catering, executive lounges, and budget hotels.

IRCTC's consolidated net profit rose 4.47% to Rs 307.87 crore in Q2 FY25 compared with Rs 294.68 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 7.21% YoY to Rs 1,064 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of IRCTC rose 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 767.90 on the BSE.

