Volumes jump at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 January 2025.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 53.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 147.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36328 shares. The stock dropped 0.31% to Rs.291.20. Volumes stood at 45338 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 2.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13358 shares. The stock gained 5.47% to Rs.370.35. Volumes stood at 7453 shares in the last session.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 69305 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22296 shares. The stock increased 1.33% to Rs.400.75. Volumes stood at 21918 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 5217 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1780 shares. The stock slipped 6.22% to Rs.975.85. Volumes stood at 4541 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78186 shares. The stock increased 7.83% to Rs.209.90. Volumes stood at 36076 shares in the last session.

