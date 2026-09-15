Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 83 lakh

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received a manpower outsourcing services order worth Rs 83.05 lakh from the Indian Navy, Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, for the deployment of 11 resources.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit advanced 115.50% to Rs 2.78 crore on 129.13% surge in net sales to Rs 40.19 crore in H1FY26 over H1FY25.

Shares of ITCONS E-Solutions fell 1.15% to close at Rs 282.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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