Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI bags order from State Election Commission of West Bengal

ITI bags order from State Election Commission of West Bengal

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For supply of 500 sets of Electronic Voting Machines

ITI has bagged its first Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) order from the State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of Electronic Voting Machines after the successful demonstration to the SEC at Kolkata.

The indigenous Multi Post EVM was designed and developed by ITI as per the specifications finalized by SEC/Technical Evaluation Committee, and was approved by standing committee of State Election Commissioners. This Multi Post EVMs can be used for conducting the local body elections at Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations, or at any institutions where democratic elections are needed. This EVM machine can also be used as a Single Post machine for meeting the requirements of Lok Sabha/Assembly elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Deal with Disney marks new era in entertainment industry: Mukesh Ambani

Resourceful Automobile makes a tepid debut but ends on the upper circuit

Reliance to commission first solar giga-factory this year: Mukesh Ambani

RIL boosts shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 yrs

Indian firms should scale AI beyond PoCs, prioritise data standardisation

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story