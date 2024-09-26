Japan markets rally on exports stocks

Japanese markets rallied as a weaker yen lifted export-related stocks. The Nikkei average climbed 2.79 percent to 38,925.63 while the broader Topix index settled 2.66 percent higher at 2,721.12.

Automakers Honda Motor and Toyota surged around 3 percent each while chip giants Tokyo Electron and Advantest rallied 8 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

The yen fell to a three-week low against the dollar after the minutes of the Bank of Japan's July policy meeting showed board members are split over the future path of interest rates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country has largely recovered the financial stresses of the past few years, minutes from the central bank's meeting on July 30-31 revealed on Thursday - and the economy is likely to continue to grow.