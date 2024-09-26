China's Shanghai Composite index jumps 3.61%

Asian stocks rose sharply on Thursday as U.S. memory chip maker Micron forecast higher than expected first-quarter revenue and China's politburo vowed to step up fiscal support to stabilize the beleaguered property sector.

Investor sentiment was also underpinned after the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) slightly raised its global economic growth forecast for 2024 and said it expects more Fed rate cuts next year.

The dollar index rebounded in Asian trading as focus shifted to the release of U.S. GDP data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.

Gold hovered near record levels after a handful of Federal Reserve officials left the door open to another large rate cut.