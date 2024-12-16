Japanese markets end lower after a choppy session

Japanese markets ended a choppy session lower amid caution before the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting starting Wednesday.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 39,457.49 while the broader Topix index closed 0.30 percent lower at 2,738.33.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in December, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.5.

That's up from 49.0 in November, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 869.8 billion yen. On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 5.6 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News