Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 7.41% to 14.02.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,720.15, a premium of 51.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,668.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 100.05 points or 0.40% to 24,668.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.41% to 14.02.

Reliance Industries, Dixon Technologies (India) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News