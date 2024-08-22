Japanese markets rise as yen edges lower

Asian shares rose broadly on Thursday, though a cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the annual conference of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell may provide important clues on the likely policy ahead for U.S. monetary policy.

Investors are waiting for fresh clues about how deeply and quickly the U.S. central bank will begin cutting interest rates in September.

Japanese markets rose notably as the yen edged lower ahead of BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's testimony in front of parliament.

Meanwhile, activity in Japan's manufacturing sector contracted slightly in August, but to a lesser extent than in previous months, while the services sector expanded, a business survey showed today.