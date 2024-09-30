Japanese markets tumble as incoming PM calls for loose monetary policy

The Nikkei average tumbled 4.80 percent to 37,919.55 while the broader Topix index closed 3.47 percent lower at 2,645.94.
Automakers Honda Motor, Toyota and Nissan plunged 6-8 percent after the dollar fell from over 146 yen to under 143 yen.
Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday. On a yearly basis, output slumped 4.9 percent.
The total value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 13.772 trillion yen.
That's up from 0.2 percent in July and 0.6 percent in June. On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 2.8 percent.
