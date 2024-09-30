Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 997.18 points or 1.6% at 61240.2 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.88%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.85%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.62%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.24%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.5%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.28%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.88%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.84%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.11%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.24%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.63%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 10.31 or 0.02% at 57081.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.01 points or 0.29% at 17055.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 319.65 points or 1.22% at 25859.3.

More From This Section

Union Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.45%, Gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.54%, gains for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was down 1080.52 points or 1.26% at 84491.33.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 2319 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 100 stocks hit upper circuits despite market crash; do you own any?

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Jaiswal, Rohit send bowlers for leather hunt

Nifty Realty slips over 2% after housing sales decline 11% in Q3CY24

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,100pts, Nifty at 25,900; Financials, auto drag

LIVE news: Supreme Court takes strong note of PIL seeking in-house inquiry against ex-CJI Gogoi

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story