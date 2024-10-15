Japanese shares rise notably on a positive outlook

The Nikkei average climbed 0.77 percent to 39,910.55, extending gains for a fourth straight session. The broader Topix index settled 0.64 percent higher at 2,723.57 as traders returned from a national holiday.
Japan's industrial production decreased as initially estimated in August, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production contracted 3.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 3.1 percent rebound in July.
Year-on-year, industrial production declined 4.9 percent in August versus a 2.9 percent rise in the prior month. The capacity utilization decreased 5.3 percent monthly in August, in contrast to a 2.5 percent gain in July.
