Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sees thin moves, US dollar stays supported

INR sees thin moves, US dollar stays supported

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Indian Rupee saw thin moves after recent losing spree that made the currency test record low against the US dollar. INR stayed flat around 84.04 per US dollar, almost unchanged on the day. The domestic equity indices ended with minor losses on Tuesday. The Nifty settled below the 25,050 mark after hitting the days high of 25,212.05 in early trade. Realty, media and consumer durables shares advanced while metal, auto and pharma shares declined. Meanwhile, the US dollar index holds near 103 mark as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has called for more caution on interest rate cuts.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

