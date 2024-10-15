Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks slump, Shanghai composite index down 2.53%

Chinese stocks slump, Shanghai composite index down 2.53%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese and Hong Kong markets underperformed after weekend announcements from authorities about economic support failed to inspire confidence among investors.

China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 2.53 percent to 3,201.29 as the size of Beijing's planned fiscal boost remained unclear.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 3.67 percent 20,318.79, dragged down by tech and real estate stocks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Media reports stated that China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($850 billion) from ultra-long special government bonds over three years to help bolster a sagging economy.

China's exports and imports figures are raising concerns about one of the few bright spots in the worlds second largest economy.

Exports rose by 2.4% in September from a year ago in U.S. dollar terms, while imports added 0.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Goldman Sachs profit beats estimates as bond sales boost investment banking

SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

Term insurance for self-employed: Get 10-15X cover, add premium waiver

Boeing files securities statement to raise up to $25 bn via stock sale

Rajnath Singh inaugurates high-tech communication station for submarines

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story