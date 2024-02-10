Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jayatma Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Jayatma Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 9.01 crore

Jayatma Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.018.87 2 OPM %-1.44-1.35 -PBDT0.120.12 0 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

