Jayatma Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 9.01 croreJayatma Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.018.87 2 OPM %-1.44-1.35 -PBDT0.120.12 0 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
