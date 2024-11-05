JK Paper drops as Q2 PAT slips 58% YoY to Rs 129 cr

JK Paper fell 1.05% to Rs 452.20 after its consolidated net profit tumbled 57.84% to Rs 128.85 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 305.68 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 1.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,682.93 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax decreased by 57.35% to Rs 145.25 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

On half year basis, the companys net profit slumped 52.01% to Rs 296.64 crore on 5.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,396.58 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman & MD, said, The results have been primarily affected due to continuing high wood cost. Sizeable increase in imports at much lower prices has significantly impacted volume and realisation in the printing & writing and packaging board segment.

JK Paper is the market leader in branded copier paper in India and amongst the top producers of coated paper and packaging boards in the country. The company is consistently following a policy of focusing on value added products like copier, bond, security, coated papers, virgin fibre packaging boards, high-end maplitho, food grade papers and boards.

