Solar Inds bags explosives supply contract from Singareni Collieries Co

Solar Industries India said that it has received an order worth Rs 887 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supplying of SME explosives, LDC explosives and initiating systems for blasting of overburden.

The project has to be executed within a period of two years.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure and construction industries. The Group forayed into the defence sector in 2010 and diversified into the manufacturing of propellants for missiles and rockets, warheads and warhead explosives.

The scrip fell 1.13% to currently trade at Rs 9780 on the BSE.

