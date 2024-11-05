Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solar Inds bags explosives supply contract from Singareni Collieries Co

Solar Inds bags explosives supply contract from Singareni Collieries Co

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solar Industries India said that it has received an order worth Rs 887 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supplying of SME explosives, LDC explosives and initiating systems for blasting of overburden.

The project has to be executed within a period of two years.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure and construction industries. The Group forayed into the defence sector in 2010 and diversified into the manufacturing of propellants for missiles and rockets, warheads and warhead explosives.

The scrip fell 1.13% to currently trade at Rs 9780 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CAT 2024: Admit cards to be released on website today, check details

World's 1st wooden satellite, built by Japanese researchers, heads to space

Oil strategy, Nov 5: How to trade crude oil as Opec+ delays production hike

Clock ticking as Delhi's AQI worsens, 13 areas in 'severe' air quality zone

LIVE: Not all privately owned resources can be acquired by govt, says Supreme Court

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story