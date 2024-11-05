IRCTC Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 308 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 4/- share

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) consolidated net profit rose 4.47% to Rs 307.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.68 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 7.21% to Rs 1,064 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 992.40 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 416.58 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 5.40% from Rs 395.21 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Total expense jumped 9.79% year on year to Rs 707.38 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 16.47 crore (down 8.90% YoY), expenses of catering services stood at Rs 346.46 crore (up 18.90% YoY), tourism expenses were at Rs 105.02 crore (down 23.74% YoY) and manufacturing and direct expenses stood at Rs 47.17 crore (up 16.90% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Catering was Rs 481.96 crore (up 11.68% YoY), Rail Neer was at Rs 90.22 crore (up 15.66% YoY), Internet Ticketing stood at Rs 370.96 crore ( up 13.27% YoY) and Tourism was at Rs 124.45 crore (down 21.47% YoY) during the quarter.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 16.83% to Rs 615.58 crore on 8.64% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,993 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for financial year 2024-25 and has set the record date on 17 November 2024.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

More From This Section

The scrip rose 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 818.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News