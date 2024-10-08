Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Infrastructure announces change in directorate

Oct 08 2024
JSW Infrastructure announced that Arun Maheshwari (DIN: 01380000) has step down from the position of Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and consequently as a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, however he will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company. This decision comes as he will be moving to a new role within the JSW group. He has also stepped down from the position of Joint Managing Director and consequently as Key Managerial Personnel of subsidiary company of the Company, i.e. South West Port.

Oct 08 2024

