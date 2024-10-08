Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Lonavala

Sterling Holiday Resorts announced the launch of Sterling Stolen Heaven Lonavala, a condo-styled resort nestled in Karla on the outskirts of the picturesque hill station of Lonavala, Maharashtra. Strategically located near the iconic Bhaja Caves and Karla Caves, the resort is located amidst a sprawling 80 acres of greenery with over 15,000 trees with an Air Quality Index of 11 - providing a green luspace for guests from Mumbai and Pune.

Located in a gated-estate away from the highway, the resort provides serene surroundings, with its own 2.5 km bicycle track, large swimming pool and the surrounding greenery that includes 450 fruitbearing trees. With a choice of Standard rooms and 1/2/3-Bedroom condo-style rooms of up to 1100 sq.ft the resort provides options for couples, nuclear families, extended families or groups of friends to enjoy a stay together under one roof. Equipped with balconies / sit-outs, the rooms enable guests to unwind in comfort and style, with wonderful views of the huge estate and the nearby Karla and Bhaja Caves.

