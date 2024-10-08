Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Lonavala

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Lonavala

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterling Holiday Resorts announced the launch of Sterling Stolen Heaven Lonavala, a condo-styled resort nestled in Karla on the outskirts of the picturesque hill station of Lonavala, Maharashtra. Strategically located near the iconic Bhaja Caves and Karla Caves, the resort is located amidst a sprawling 80 acres of greenery with over 15,000 trees with an Air Quality Index of 11 - providing a green luspace for guests from Mumbai and Pune.

Located in a gated-estate away from the highway, the resort provides serene surroundings, with its own 2.5 km bicycle track, large swimming pool and the surrounding greenery that includes 450 fruitbearing trees. With a choice of Standard rooms and 1/2/3-Bedroom condo-style rooms of up to 1100 sq.ft the resort provides options for couples, nuclear families, extended families or groups of friends to enjoy a stay together under one roof. Equipped with balconies / sit-outs, the rooms enable guests to unwind in comfort and style, with wonderful views of the huge estate and the nearby Karla and Bhaja Caves.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The pillar less banquet hall for 140 guests, with views of the Bhaja Cave mountains is another standout feature, providing a perfect setting for varied events. With multiple lawns to host up to 1,000 guests, the resort is ideal for intimate weddings. Being just an hour from Pune's Pimpri belt, it is ideal for conferences including team-building activities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana election results LIVE: Victory snatched from us in Haryana, says Cong leader Jairam Ramesh

Foxconn firm Yuzhan Technology to invest Rs 13,180 crore in Tamil Nadu

Will back grounded planes to service in 24 months: SpiceJet to DGCA

AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

Protests in Pakistan after govt raises taxes by 40% under IMF bailout

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story